Istanbul's iconic Taksim Square was once again the site of a huge rally, as thousands of people from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) joined the ruling party's supporters in denouncing July 15's attempted coup on Sunday.

CHP's leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu addressed people from the square and called for solidarity in the rally which was organised by the opposition party and backed by the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"We are all together in Taksim today. Today is a day we made history all together," Kilicdaroglu told the large crowd.

"The Turkish parliament was hit by a bomb, however, the parliament did its duty and repelled the coup attempt," he said at the gathering dubbed the 'Republic and Democracy' rally.

"We condemn those who are responsible for the coup attempt and their domestic and foreign supporters, if any."

Groups from across the political spectrum echoed Kilicdaroglu's sentiment amid a sea of red flags, chanting "shoulder to shoulder against coup."