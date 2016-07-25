The Australian Olympic team announced on Sunday that Australian athletes will not move into the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro due to lack of sanitation and safety.

The team chief Kitty Chiller said the village has many problems including blocked toilets, leaking pipes, exposed wiring, dark stairwells where no lighting has been installed and dirty floors..

"We were due to move into the village on July 21 but we have been living in nearby hotels, because the village is simply not safe or ready," she said in a statement.

"Due to a variety of problems in the village, including gas, electricity and plumbing I have decided that no Australian Team member will move into our allocated building," Chiller added.

The Australian team chief noted that extra maintenance staff and more than 1,000 cleaners have been hired to fix the problems, but couldn't manage to resolve the faults, particularly the plumbing issues.

She said the team did a "stress test" on Saturday to see if the system could cope once the athletes moved in, during the test, taps and toilets were simultaneously turned on in apartments on several floors.

"The system failed. Water came down walls, there was a strong smell of gas in some apartments and there was 'shorting' in the electrical wiring," Chiller stated.