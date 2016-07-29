Journalists from various Arab media outlets attended a special press briefing which was held at the Turkish embassy in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

Turkey's ambassador Sedat Onal, said collected evidence and testimonies of some of the arrested perpetrators proves "the coup attempt was staged by cult leader Fethullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation, FETO."

"The failed attempt revealed the extent to which FETO poses a threat to democracy, peace and stability in Turkey," Onal said. - undefined

He called on Turkey's regional partners and the international community to take effective measures to prevent the activities of this group in their countries.

"Furthermore, the unequivocal support in both words and deeds of friendly governments and peoples against this heinous plot is expected and will be much appreciated." - undefined

Relating to the state of emergency declared by Turkish government after the coup attempt, the ambassador said that the recent temporary law is only to fight against terrorism in an effective manner.