Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced he will drop all court cases against those who were charged with insulting him.

Thousands of legal cases had been filed against those who had insulted the Turkish President on social media and other forums.

According to the English language Daily Sabah: "There were about 2,000 cases, including cases of insults directed to Erdoğan on social media."

"As a milestone, I hereby withdraw all the cases filed for insulting me and forgive all the offenders," Erdogan told a Martyrs' Memorial Day ceremony at the presidential complex the other day in Ankara to commemorate victims of the failed coup.

"For one time only, I will be forgiving and withdrawing all cases against the many disrespects and insults that have been levelled against me," he said.

President Erdogan Friday's decision to drop cases against those who were charged with insuting the president was welcomed by Amberin Zaman, who is a freelance writer and a critical of the current government. In her tweet, she said, this is a positive and encouraging if true.

President Erdogan defended the government's actions after the coup, "I feel that if we do not make use of this opportunity correctly, then it will give the people the right to hold us by the throat. So I feel that all factions of society, politicians first and foremost, will behave accordingly with this new reality, this new sensitive situation before us."

Erdogan also said, "Even during the coup attempt process, we have not made the slightest compromise with the law. Every step we have taken, every decision we have made, every implementation we have launched, it has been under the constitution [and the country's] laws."