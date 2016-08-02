Venezuela's opposition took the first step in its bid to remove President Nicolas Maduro after successfully collecting enough voter signatures to initiate the decisive phase of a recall referendum.

The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, told a press conference that Maduro's opponents had cleared the threshold of 200,000 valid signatures on a petition demanding the leader face a recall referendum.

The opposition blames Maduro for an economic implosion that has seen food shortages, hyperinflation, violence and looting erupt in the once-booming oil giant.

The council did not set a date for the next stage of the lengthy recall process, in which the opposition must collect four million signatures in just three days.

In a boost to the Maduro camp's claims of rampant fraud, Lucena said the authorities had detected more than 1,000 apparently falsified signatures.

The opposition submitted 1.8 million signatures in May calling for Maduro to face a recall, 1.3 million of which were accepted by the council.

Signatories then had to show up at electoral offices to validate their identity with fingerprint scans.

The threshold was one percent of the electorate, or roughly 200,000 signatures -- which the opposition cleared.

"The certification will be granted by the (CNE) secretariat," Lucena said.

That enables the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD), to formally request a recall vote.