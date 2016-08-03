North Korea launched a ballistic missile on Wednesday that landed in or near Japanese-controlled waters for the first time, the latest in a series of launches by the isolated country in defiance of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The latest launch was an apparent show of force against the planned deployment of a US missile defence system in the South and comes ahead of a US-South Korea joint military exercise scheduled for later this month.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from developing ballistic missile technology. Wednesday's test drew an outraged response from alarmed Tokyo and ramped up tensions with the United States and South Korea.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday condemned the North Korean test missile that landed 250 kilometres off Japan's coast as an "outrageous act" which threatened his country.

"It's a serious threat against our country's security," Abe told reporters. "This is an outrageous act that cannot be tolerated."

Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said the missile landed in the Sea of Japan off the north coast in the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the first time a North Korean missile has landed in Japan's EEZ since 1998.

It was the first ever North Korean missile to land in Japan's EEZ in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) facing the Korean peninsula. A North Korean missile in 1998 landed in Japan's EEZ in the Pacific Ocean after having flown over the country's territory.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government's top spokesman, also harshly criticised the launch.

"There was no early warning," he told reporters. "From the perspective of the safety of aircraft and ships, it is an extremely problematic, dangerous act," he added.

Japan also said its self-defense force would remain on alert in case of further launches.

Elevated tensions

The missile that landed in the Sea of Japan was launched at about 7:50 am Seoul time from a region in South Hwanghae province to the southwest of the capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The launch showed North Korean ambition to "directly and broadly attack neighboring countries and target several places in the Republic of Korea such as ports and airfields," the statement said, referring to South Korea by its official title.

The missile appeared to be a Rodong-type medium-range missile that flew about 1,000 km, the statement added.

South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-Se said Wednesday's missile test only served to "underline the need to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system."

North Koreahadthreatened a "physical response" against the deployment decision announced last month.

Tensions on the divided Korean peninsula are also building up ahead of an annual South Korea-US military exercise later this month that involves tens of thousands of troops.

North Korea says such drills are a provocative rehearsal for invasion, while Washington and Seoul insist they are purely defensive in nature.

US condemnation

The United States issued a stern warning on Tuesday saying that it was prepared to "defend ourselves and our allies".