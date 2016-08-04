A woman was killed and five people injured in a knife attack in central London on Wednesday which police said they are investigating for possible terrorist links.

A 19-year-old man, with suspected mental health issues, was arrested in Russell Square in the city centre where the stabbing took place.

A woman in her 60s was treated by paramedics at the scene, near the British Museum and University of London, but pronounced dead. No details were released about the condition of the other victims.

The arrested man is currently in police custody in hospital.

"Early indications suggest that mental health is a significant factor in this case and that is one major line of inquiry but of course at this stage we should keep an open mind regarding motive and consequently terrorism as a motivation remains but one line of inquiry for us to explore," Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement.

Officers were called to Russell Square at 10.33pm local time (2133 GMT) following reports a man armed with a knife was attacking people.

The man was arrested six minutes later as a Taser electroshock gun was fired by officers.