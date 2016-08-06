Brazil unfurled a vast canvas celebrating its rainforest and the creative energy of its wildly diverse population as it welcomed the world on Friday to the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, as the country sought to forget its troubles for a night with a glittering opening carnival.

The ingenious four-hour spectacular at the Maracana Stadium took 78,000 spectators and athletes on a dizzying journey spanning the dawn of creation to the birth of modern-day Brazil.

Indigenous tribes, dueling dance groups and an eye-catching appearance from supermodel Gisele Bundchen were among the highlights of a show unashamedly low on technology but high on invention, a symptom of economic constraints faced by the recession-hit nation.

But the overwhelming theme of the evening was protection of the environment.

"It is not enough to stop harming the planet, it is time to start healing it," programme notes from the ceremony's organisers read.

"This will be our Olympic message: Earthlings, let's replant, let's save the planet!"

An early opening sequence depicted the birth of life, culminating in the sprouting of a green entanglement of leaves from the stadium floor depicting the Amazon rainforest.

Indigenous Brazilians then performed native dances before creating huge "Ocas" or native huts in the center of the stage.

That gave way to an exuberant, joyous party which encompassed Brazil's breathtakingly diverse musical and cultural traditions.

A memorable skit showed the rise of a metropolis, complete with roof-hopping parkour groups.

That was followed by a magical interlude paying tribute to beloved aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont, whose wicker 14 Bis "aircraft" then took the audience on a night-flight across a twinkling Rio cityscape.

Marathon runner Vanderlei Cordeiro lit the cauldron after an exuberant show of Brazilian cultural touchstones and breathtaking pyrotechnics -- and a compulsory burst of samba.

But in a reminder of Brazil's parlous political and economic situation, boos and jeers greeted interim president Michel Temer before he declared South America's first Olympic Games open.

Temer took over when impeachment proceedings started against President Dilma Rousseff, whose supporters accuse him of plotting against the suspended leader.

Despite the resentful undercurrent, and protests against the Games just hours earlier, spirits were high among the thousands of athletes, performers, fans and officials at the 78,000-capacity Maracana.