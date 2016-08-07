A recent move by a French mayor along with the housing authority has generated anger from around the world.

The owner of a halal supermarket in the capital Paris was told to sell alcohol and pork to serve to its non-Muslim customers or else it will risk facing closure, The Telegraph reported.

Local authorities warned Soulemane Yalcin, the owner of the Good Price halal mini-market in Colombes, that his market was not following conditions stipulated in his lease agreement.

The Colombes housing authority from which Yalcin rented his shop, said they had set the condition that his business must be a "general food store" that will serve the the whole community.

"The mayor of Colombes, Nicole Goueta, went there herself and asked the owner to diversify the range of products by adding alcohol and non-halal meats," the mayor's chief of staff, Jerome Besnard, told The Telegraph.

Besnard explained the reason behind the move as, "We want a social mix.''

"We don't want any area that is only Muslim or any area where there are no Muslims," he said, adding that the town's reaction would have been exactly the same if a kosher shop had opened up on that spot.

However, Yalcin explains his perspective of the situation.

"It's business," Yalcin told Le Parisien.

"I look around me and I target what I see."

He also said that he is catering for the demand in the local area.

"The lease states ‘general food store and related activities' – but it all depends on how you interpret ‘related activities'.

"All the stores that sell alcohol face security problems," he told Le Parisien.

He said that ham and bacon were not sold because "there were many losses in the deli department," which could be seen in the previous Franprix sales figures.