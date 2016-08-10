Turkey and Russia took a big step towards normalising relations on Tuesday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart Vladimir Putin announcing an acceleration in trade and energy ties at a time when both countries are looking for an upturn in their economies and have strains with the West.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara and Moscow had turned a new page in diplomatic ties which would go beyond just economic cooperation.