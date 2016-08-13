Michael Phelps made it clear that he would not backtrack on his decision to quit swimming after the Rio Olympics following his shocking defeat in his final individual race on Friday.

Phelps was inevitably asked the golden question that is on everyone's mind after missing out on his fifth gold of the Games following his defeat by Singapore's Joseph Schooling in the 100m butterfly on Friday, and dead-heating with Chad le Clos and Laszlo Cseh for silver.

"Nope, done," he said when asked whether or not he will compete at the 2020 Olympics.

"I'm not going four more years. I'm standing by that. I've been able to do everything I've ever put my mind to in the sport -- 24 years in the sport.

"I'm happy with how things finished," added Phelps, who will retire as the most decorated athlete in Olympic history with 27 medals, a staggering 22 of them shiny gold.

"That's why I came back after 2012. I didn't want to have a 'what if?' 20 years later. Being able to close the door on this sport the way I wanted to, that's why I'm happy now."