Saudi Arabian sprinter Kariman Abduljadayel made history by being the first woman from Saudi Arabia to compete in the 100m sprint event at the Olympics.

The 22-year-old, dressed in a full-body suit and hijab, was unable to qualify, finishing seventh in her preliminary heat in a time of 14.61 seconds.

However her participation earned widespread praise on social media.

The Saudi sprinter was one of two women to wear the hijab and full body suit for the event.

Afghanistan's Kamia Yousufi came last in her event, finishing in 14.02 seconds.

Their attire was designed to comply with religious laws requiring that women preserve their dignity, however it was designed to give them the freedom of movement required while running.