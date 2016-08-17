CULTURE
Depp and Heard reach out-of-court divorce settlement
Amber Heard withdrew her claims that she was subject to physical and mental abuse by Johnny Depp. The couple separated and ended their one-and-half-year marriage.
Johnny Depp and his actress wife Amber Heard arrive for the British premiere of the film &quot;Black Mass&quot; in London on October 11, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2016

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have reached an out-of-court settlement to end their 18-month marriage, they said on Tuesday.

Heard filed papers to withdraw her claims of abuse, dropping an application to extend a restraining order against Johnny Depp, Los Angeles Superior Court said in a statement.

"Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love," Depp and Heard said in a statement.

"Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future."

The statement said Heard would be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity.

The two have agreed that Depp will pay Heard $7 million, according to entertainment news website TMZ.

The announcement comes a day before Depp and Heard were due in court to discuss extending Depp's restraining order. It brings to an end an acrimonious and bitter three months of accusations and counterclaims.

Recommended

Heard dismissed the case with prejudice, according to TMZ, which means she cannot refile it.

Heard, 30, initially filed for divorce from Depp, 53, in May and subsequently obtained a restraining order that requires Depp to stay away from her.

She made a police statement accusing Depp of domestic violence, saying she had endured "years of physical and psychological" abuse.

She subsequently appeared in court with a black eye that she said was the result of Depp hurling a cell phone at her face.

The former couple met on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary," when the actor was still in a relationship with French actress Vanessa Paradis, mother of his son Jack and daughter Lily-Rose.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp married in February 2015 in a ceremony on Depp's private island in the Bahamas. Both of Depp's children attended the marriage ceremony.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
