Heavy metal band Metallica is coming out with its first album in eight years, the group announced on Thursday.

The rockers' 11th studio album will be called "Hardwired... To Self-Destruct" and go on sale in November, the band said.

The band also released its new song with a music video on Thursday.

It follows "Death Magnetic," which came out in 2008.

Metallica is known as one of the founding "big four" bands of thrash metal, along with Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer.

The band's fans are ecstatic following the release of the new album.