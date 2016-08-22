The Rio Olympic closing ceremony took place in a blustery storm, a touch of melancholy and a sense of pride on Sunday as Brazil breathed a collective sigh of relief at having pulled off South America's first Games.

Brazil, which battled with empty seats, security scares and a mysterious green diving pool, ended the games with two late gold medals for the host country in its two favorite sports, men's soccer and volleyball. The wins helped smooth some of the rough edges around the Games for Brazilians.

From the Maracana where it all began 16 days ago, the final event kicked off with figures dressed as multi-colored macaws flying over Rio's world-famous landmarks, Christ the Redeemer and Sugarloaf Mountain, before forming the five Olympic rings.

A storm that menaced Rio all day sent wind and rain through Brazil's most storied stadium and the power briefly went out in part of the stadium and the surrounding neighborhood shortly before the ceremony kicked off.

Rain drenched performers and hundreds of athletes as they entered the party, many with medals hanging around their necks.

To the beat of traditional Brazilian music, Olympians danced and waved their countries' flags to celebrate their place on the world's premier sporting stage. The first Refugee team in Olympic history, one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of the Games, marched in behind the Olympic flag, carried by a Congolese judoka and Rio resident.

In the last of 306 medal ceremonies, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach draped the gold around the neck of Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, 31, who shone with his seventh win in eight marathons, timing 2hr 8min 44sec to win by more than a minute.

The USA's basketball 'Dream Team' of NBA stars also claimed the final gold of the Games with a crushing 96-66 win over Serbia.

Bach declared the Rio Games closed and expressed hope that they had left a lasting mark on the metropolitan area of 12 million people.

"These Olympic Games are leaving a unique legacy for generations to come," he said. "History will talk about a Rio de Janeiro before and a much better Rio de Janeiro after the Olympic Games."