The world's largest theme park will open its gates to visitors from around the world on August 31 in United Arab Emirates (UAE) to lure back some of the tourists and residents who often flee abroad during the scorching desert summer.

In a sandy suburb beyond Dubai's concrete jungle and pockets of artificially green spaces, IMG Worlds of Adventure's boxy exterior belies a 140,000-square metre air-conditioned cathedral of entertainment teeming with animatronic dinosaurs, rollercoasters, Marvel superheroes and Cartoon Network characters.

Zombies pop out from dark corners of a haunted house and the Velociraptor coaster throttles passengers within a misty simulated rain forest dubbed the Lost Valley.

As it stands now, stir-crazy families in Dubai - a tourism and financial hub which already boasts the world's tallest building - have few places to stretch their legs beyond expensive malls while temperatures outside can approach 50 degrees Celsius.

Even an indoor ski slope, complete with real-life penguins, has not been enough to stanch the exodus that leaves roads and public spaces eerily quiet through the hot months.

Guests of the park will have an opportunity to enjoy 100 rides and attractions including live shows, 3D motion simulators, drop towers and water-based rides.

The park which is expected to take in around 4.5 million visitors in its first year was designed to accommodate 30,000 guests per day.