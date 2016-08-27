Bangladeshi police raided a militant hideout and killed four militants, including the mastermind of an attack on a cafe in Dhaka last month.

Bangladesh-born Canadian citizen Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury, the mastermind of the attack on the cafe, was among those killed.

The country's Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime chief Monirul Islam said the raid was carried out in Naraynganj on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Chowdhury had earlier been named by police as the mastermind of the attack on the cafe in Gulshan, an upscale Dhaka neighbourhood.

"Tamim Chaudhry is dead. He is the Gulshan attack mastermind and the leader of JMB (Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh, a domestic militant outfit)," a senior police officer Sanwar Hossain told AFP.

The bodies of the militants were retrieved after police staged an hour-long gun battle.

Bangladesh's government has blamed the JMB for the July 1 cafe attack in which 20 people, including 18 foreigners, were killed along with two policemen.

Italians, Japanese, an American and an Indian were among those killed.