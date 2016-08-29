Russia on Sunday lifted its ban on chartered flights to Turkey, according to a report published on the Russia Today (RT) website on Sunday.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the decree changing laws surrounding chartered air transportation between Russia and Turkey.

Russia had banned chartered flights to Turkey, which was a popular holiday destination for Russians, after the shooting down of a Russian air force jet by Turkey's military last November.

"Airline carriers have started submitting requests to Rosaviatsiya (the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency) for carrying out on-demand operations to the Turkish Republic," Russia's Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov was quoted by the Russian Transport Ministry website.

"Thus, Russian air authorities are ready to provide necessary conditions for charter flights to Turkey, including issuing all relevant permissions."

Anadolu Agency reported that the Association of Russian Tour Operators had said in a statement that 15 Russian companies are preparing to start the charter flights to Turkey from September 2.