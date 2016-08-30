About 6,500 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya on Monday, the Italian coastguard said, in one of its busiest days of life-saving in recent years.

Dramatic images showed migrants wearing life jackets jumping off one of their boats into the Mediterranean and swimming toward rescuers.

Among the rescued migrants were infants and small children. A long life buoy had also been thrown into the water for the migrants to cling to.

"The command centre coordinated 40 rescue operations" that included vessels from Italy, humanitarian organisations as well as the EU's border agency Frontex, and "saved 6,500 migrants", the coastguard wrote on Twitter.

The Italian coast guard and aid agency Medicins Sans Frontiers were expected to transfer them to the Italian mainland or Sicily.