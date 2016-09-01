The US presidential hopeful Donald Trump flew to Mexico City on Wednesday and met Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in a surprise visit seen by many as an attempt by the outlandish Republican candidate to soften his image.

So did he succeed? The Washington Post thinks not.

The newspaper ran a story headlined "Donald Trump's Mexico visit ends with Mexico basically accusing him of lying."

Trump has in past called for building a wall between the two countries to stop flow of Mexican migrants into the US.

It has continued to be a major rallying point throughout his election bid. He has also often asserted that he'd make Mexico pay for the wall once he is elected.

The two had a private meeting and later addressed a joint press conference.

When a reporter asked Trump if the question of who is going to pay for the wall came up, he said the wall was discussed but not his demand that Mexico also pays for it.

But just hours later, Mexican President Nieto was tweeting that the subject regarding the payment was indeed discussed and he had made clear that Mexico won't pay for it.

People were quick to point out that it was unlikely for Trump not to have brought up the issue of payment.

Overall, Trump's visit was viewed positively – especially as it was a stark departure from the real estate tycoon's previous outbursts in which he had called Mexicans "rapists" and "criminals."

Trump said he considered Nieto a friend and referred to Mexican Americans as "hard-working people."

Republican candidate's visit also attained significance as it came hours before a key speech Trump was to make on his often-criticised immigration policy.

That Nieto invited and received Trump despite facing criticism at home was also a bit out of place. Nieto had earlier likened Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Outside on the streets of Mexico City, people came out to protests with placards emblazoned with captions such as "You are not Wall-come" and "Trump and Pena out."