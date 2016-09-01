When Donald Trump first kicked off his campaign to become the president of the United States last June, he devoted a large portion of his 40-minute speech to bashing immigrants from Mexico.

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," Trump said during his announcement speech in New York.

Referring to the nation itself, Trump said plainly: Mexico "[is] not our friend, believe me."

Though he left many incensed with what they saw as inflammatory and incendiary language, the speech would go on to set the tone for the rhetoric Trump would employ throughout the course of the campaigns and into the general election.

Over the next 14 months, Trump based much of his campaign on characterising Mexican immigrants in the US as criminals and "rapists" who are "bringing drugs" into the United States.

In a bid to raise the stakes and appeal to his base, Trump accelerated his anti-immigrant, anti-Mexico rhetoric by saying he would make Mexico pay for a massive multi-million dollar wall along their border with the United States.

In June, he claimed that US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel, son of Mexican immigrants, was not qualified to preside over a hearing regarding his now defunct Trump University strictly due to his repeated calls for the border wall.

"I'm building a wall … It's an inherent conflict of interest," Trump said to The Wall Street Journal in his own defence.

Tete-a-tete

Fast forward to 14 months later, Trump, having secured the Republican nomination, stood by side-by-side with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto — who had compared the real estate mogul to Hitler and Mussolini — in Mexico City.

The Wednesday visit came at the invitation of Pena Nieto, who had also extended the same invite to Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival.

The president and the Republican nominee held a closed-door meeting in the Mexican capital. Trump characterised the meeting as "a thoughtful and substantive conversation."

In his closing remarks at a joint press conference, Trump, who had previously claimed there was no possibility of fraternity between the neighbouring nations, thanked the Mexican president by saying: "I call you a friend."

The sudden declaration of friendship served as an odd close to a visit that had left many Latinos on both sides of the border "baffled," Maria Beltran, a student at the American University in Washington, DC, said.

From the outset, Latinos found themselves questioning Pena Nieto's judgment when he extended the offer to both candidates last Friday.

"There is nothing we Mexicans need to prove to the Republican candidate. We don't need his validation," said Camila, an activist from Mexico City who is currently studying at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Camila was among the thousands outraged at the thought of Trump coming to a nation he had spent more than a year disparaging.

"Trump has openly expressed hatred against Mexicans, he's called us ‘rapists' and ‘criminals'," she said.

The Mexican student at an Ivy League university said that in opening Mexico's doors to a man like Trump, Pena Nieto may be giving credence to American presidential candidate's rhetoric.

"Unlike Mexico's president, Mexicans don't endorse a Trump visit."

Not how it works

Though their president posed for photo opportunities and engaged in a lengthy discussion with Trump, the Mexican people, said Camila, have responded to the GOP nominee's visit to their country through "rightful outrage and indignation."

At a campaign stop in Ohio, Clinton said the outrage Trump has incited among Latinos in the US — who number more than 50 million — and Mexicans, cannot be so easily forgotten.

"It certainly takes more, for a year of insults and insinuations, than by dropping in on our neighbours for a few hours and then flying home again, that's not how it works," Clinton said on the day of Trump's Mexican visit.

Tim Kaine, Clinton's running mate, took an even greater jab at Trump, saying he "paid a little fly-by to Mexico".

Kaine then mocked Trump for the conflicting narrative that came out of the meeting with the Mexican president.

At Wednesday's press conference, Trump said his proposed border wall was discussed, but the matter of payment was not addressed. Pena Nieto refuted this retelling in a tweet.

"Mexico will not pay for the wall," Pena Nieto said. The Mexican president went to say he had witnesses who would attest to his account of the meeting.