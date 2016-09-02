Thousands of Uzbeks, many weeping, lined the streets of their capital, Tashkent, on Saturday to watch the funeral cortege of President Islam Karimov, after which his body was buried in his hometown of Samarkand.

At dawn, a black Mercedes van carrying the body of Karimov, who died of a stroke aged 78, drove slowly along Tashkent's main thoroughfare.

Police officers stood at salute and people bowed down to lay roses and carnations on the road side.

Reuters later reported that Karimov was buried in Samarkand's Shah-i-Zinda cemetery, citing two attendees, after a funeral held in the city's Registan square.

Karimov, in power for more than a quarter of a century, was derided by Western governments as a dictator who violated human rights, but for many people in Uzbekistan, a mainly Muslim ex-Soviet state which borders Afghanistan, he is the only head of state they have ever known.

The statesman died after suffering a stroke at the age of 78, leaving no obvious successor.

Karimov's likely successor is not yet clear, but some names being touted in the media include Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Deputy Prime Minister and the country's powerful security chief Rustam Inoyatov, who has held the post since 1995.

The 72-year-old security chief also has a reputation tainted by the violent suppression of protesters.