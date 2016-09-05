Young pro-democracy activists who demand more independence from China won seats in Hong Kong's legislative election on Sunday, preliminary results have shown.

The victory of at least four young candidates including Nathan Law, 23, who led mass ‘democracy rallies' two years ago, is likely to strain ties with China's Communist Party.

An initial count on Monday also suggested Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition might retain its crucial one-third veto bloc in the 70-seat Legislative Council over major pieces of legislation and public funding that has helped check China's influence.

This was the first major election since the student-led, pro-democracy "Umbrella Revolution" protests that saw roadsblocked for 79-days. The protests marked a turning point in the city's politics for which Beijing has given no ground.

Law, who founded the Demosisto party after the protests, said the political gain of ythe outh in the Hong Kong parliament was a "miracle."

"This is absolutely unexpected," Law said. "Nobody imagined this would happen. Every day and night, our team used hard work and sweat to turn defeat into victory," he added.

"We still have to unite in order to have stronger power to fight against the Chinese Communist Party."