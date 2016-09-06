Three Turkish soldiers were killed and five injured on Tuesday by terror group DAESH in northern Syria, a statement by Turkey's Armed Forces (TAF) confirmed.

"Rockets were launched at two Turkish tanks operating in Wuquf district on Tuesday. During the clashes with DAESH terrorists, three soldiers were killed and five others wounded," the statement read.

The injured were airlifted for treatment to hospitals in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Two fighters from the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed and two injured in the same area, the TAF added.