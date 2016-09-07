At least two people have been killed and three others were missing as Harricane Newton caused large swells and sank a fishing boat off Mexico's Baja California peninsula on Tuesday, authorities said.

The two bodies were recovered on Las Barrancas beach near La Ribera and Cabo Pulmo, said Los Cabos civil protection director Marco Antonio Vazquez.

Despite warnings urging boaters not to head out to sea, "they didn't follow the safety instructions," Vazquez said, adding that the shipwreck occurred between the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean.

He said the three other crew members of the same boat were missing, adding that the navy was searching for their bodies.

Authorities closed ports to small vessels since late Monday due to Newton's strong winds and concerns of storm surges.