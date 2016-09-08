NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Turkey on Thursday following his two-day visit to Georgia.

After meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Stoltenberg said they discussed the increasing NATO presence in the Black Sea Region, one of decisions taken at Warsaw Summit in July.

The Warsaw Summit, which took place 61 years after the creation of the Warsaw Pact - a collective defence treaty between the USSR and Soviet satellite states signed in the Polish capital in 1955 - was considered to be the most important summit dealing with NATO-Russia tensions since end of the Cold War.

The outcome of the Warsaw summit suggests that three regional flashpoints could be possible confrontation lines between NATO and Russia - namely the Baltics, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Black Sea.

Georgia's membership to NATO was also on the table, according to Stoltenberg, who said Georgia could become a member after completing the necessary reforms.

Russia strongly opposes the merging of close ties between Georgia and NATO. Georgia moved closer to the bloc following a period of worsening relations with Russia, which occupied the Georgian enclaves Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008.

NATO member states spearheaded by the US view Russian military pressure on Georgia and Ukraine as threats. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Kiev in 2014 and has supported pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine ever since.

Additionally, repeated fly-bys by Russian fighter jets in the Black Sea and Baltic region, as well as Russian military engagement in Syria, are a cause for concern.