In a move straight out of The Apprentice television show, presidential hopeful Donald Trump surprised Dr. Oz and audience members with a one-page summary of his recent health report. This, after his campaign said the Republican nominee would not be discussing the results on the show.

Trump underwent a physical examination performed by his longtime personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein, M.D. of Lenox Hill Hospital.

Following this, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a popular Turkish-American physician and television personality, who has been criticised for giving "non-scientific" advice to viewers, went through a "full review of systems" (ROS) during the show's taping.

According to a press release, an ROS includes a check on hormone levels, respiratory health, bladder and prostate health, and other tests; a common practice all physicians do when seeing a patient for the first time.

In recent weeks, Trump had been critical of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's health, calling into question her ability to hold the highest office in America.