Costa Rican authorities suspended operations at the country's main airports on Monday after the nearby Turrialba volcano erupted, sending a thick ash cloud into the sky.

The San Jose International Airport was temporarily closed for security reasons as the volcanic ash would've caused problems for planes, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Airport sources said eight approaching flights were diverted to the north of the country and others to El Salvador.

Turrialba erupted twice on Monday; first at dawn and again just before noon.

The volcano is located 35 kilometres from the capital.

Operations at the Juan Santamaria International Airport, the country's main air terminal, and the Tobias Bolanos airport, were suspended until conditions improve, according to the chief of the Civil Aviation Directorate Ennio Cubillo.