WORLD
3 MIN READ
More airports affected after volcano erupts in Costa Rica
Costa Rica's volcano Turrialba erupted twice on Monday, first at dawn and again just before noon, forcing the country to close two of its airports.
More airports affected after volcano erupts in Costa Rica
Image of Costa Ricas newly-erupted Turrialba volcano. Image: OVSICORI-UNA-Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 20, 2016

Costa Rican authorities suspended operations at the country's main airports on Monday after the nearby Turrialba volcano erupted, sending a thick ash cloud into the sky.

The San Jose International Airport was temporarily closed for security reasons as the volcanic ash would've caused problems for planes, the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Airport sources said eight approaching flights were diverted to the north of the country and others to El Salvador.

Turrialba erupted twice on Monday; first at dawn and again just before noon.

The volcano is located 35 kilometres from the capital.

Operations at the Juan Santamaria International Airport, the country's main air terminal, and the Tobias Bolanos airport, were suspended until conditions improve, according to the chief of the Civil Aviation Directorate Ennio Cubillo.

Recommended

"The particles are not only in the airspace but also on the surfaces of taxing and takeoff," he told local media.

Authorities also considered whether to limit the general aviation activities at the Daniel Oduber International Airport located in the northwest of the Central American nation.

Eight flights were suspended at the Santamaria Airport, from which an estimated 6,238 passengers departed Monday, according to Civil Aviation Directorate figures.

The volcano has already erupted several times in the past and threw a column of ash 4,000 metres into the air during the first eruption, followed by one about 1,000 metres high, according to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica.

The first eruption spewed incandescent rock more than 500 metres high, along with gas and ash, that reached Central Valley communities, about 70 kilometres away.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes