At least 115 bodies were retrieved by Friday from a refugee boat that capsized off Egyptian coast two days ago, Egyptian officials told the Associated Press.

The boat carrying around 600 refugees to Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Burg Rashid, a village in the northern Beheira Province.

It is unclear where the boat was headed, but officials said it was heading for Italy.

The cause of the incident is still unclear but officials believe that the the boat sank because it was overloaded.

There were Egyptian, Sudanese, Eritrean and Somalian citizens among the passengers.

So far, more than 150 people have been saved by Egyptian rescue workers and fishermen, while four crew members were arrested.

More and more people have been trying to cross to Italy from the African coastline over the summer months, particularly from Libya, where people-traffickers operate with relative impunity, but also from Egypt.

The incident comes months after the head of the EU's border agency warned that growing numbers of Europe-bound refugees were turning to Egypt as a departure point for the perilous journey.

Smugglers often overload the boats, some of them scarcely seaworthy, with passengers who have paid for the journey.

More than 10,000 people have died crossing the Mediterranean to Europe since 2014, according to the UN.

With the closure of the Balkans route popular with refugees seeking to reach northern European countries, as well as an EU deal with Turkey to halt departures, asylum seekers have been turning to other options.

"Egypt is starting to become a departure country," Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri said in an interview with the Funke group of German regional newspapers in June.