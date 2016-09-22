German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier described the airstrike on an aid convoy near Syria's Aleppo as an act of terrorism and proposed a temporary no-fly zone over the country.

"This attack on the humanitarian convoy is a horrible act, a terrorist act that we condemn in the strongest terms," said Steinmeier.

"If the ceasefire is to have a chance at all, the only path leads towards the creation of a temporary but complete cessation of all military aircraft movements over Syria - at least for three, but even better for seven days."

Aircraft struck the aid convoy, belonging to the UN, near Aleppo on Monday and killed 20 people, according to the Red Cross.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said the attacks were carried out by either Russian or Syrian regime aircraft.

Russia denied responsibility in a statement issued following the incident. "The air forces of Russia and Syria did not conduct any strikes against the UN aid convoy in the southwestern outskirts of Aleppo," the statement said.

The UN has suspended all aid convoys to Syria following the incident which UN official Jens Laerke described as a "war crime".

The call for a no-fly zone by the German foreign minister was echoed by the US Secretary General John Kerry.

Kerry on Wednesday told the UN Security Council flights over opposition held territories in Syria should be banned to allow aid flow into the country.