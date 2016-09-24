At least five Al Qaeda militants were killed in a suspected US drone strike in Yemen, officials said on Saturday.

The latest drone strike is the third such attack this week, with a total of 10 militants killed in the strikes.

A local official told Agence France Presse that Friday evening's strike in Marib Province, east of Yemen's capital Sanaa, killed local commander Abu Khaled al-Sanaani and four guards while they were travelling in a vehicle.

On Thursday, a drone strike in neighbouring Al-Bayda Province killed three suspected Al Qaeda militants, one of them identified as Abdallah al-Sanaani, a regional commander.

Another strike on Tuesday in Marib Province killed two suspected Al Qaeda members and caused a large explosion when munitions they were transporting blew up.