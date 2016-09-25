CULTURE
Snapchat introduces video recording sunglasses
The company says the sunglasses will allow users to "remember a memory the way they've experienced it".
This undated image courtesy of Snap Inc. shows the company's video recording sunglasses. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2016

Snap Inc, the newly renamed parent company of messaging app Snapchat announced Saturday it will launch a line of video-catching sunglasses, an idea abandoned by Google more than a year ago.

The California-based company, said in an online post that its 'Spectacles' will be "available soon," with media reports pegging the price at $130 a pair.

"We've been working for the past few years to develop a totally new type of camera," said the post on the company's web site.

"Spectacles are sunglasses with an integrated video camera that makes it easy to create Memories."

Snap earlier this year added a way to save images as "Memories," a shift for a service know for messages that disappear after being viewed.

Spectacles were billed as having one of the smallest wireless cameras in the world, capable of capturing a day's worth of "Snaps" on a single charge.

The sunglasses connect to Snap software wirelessly using Bluetooth or wifi connections.

Spectacles cameras take video from the perspective of wearers, boast a 115-degree field of view, and capture snippets of video intended for sharing at the service.

"Imagine one of your favorite memories," Snap said.

"What if you could go back and see that memory the way you experienced it? That's why we built Spectacles."

Snap estimates it has more than 100 million users globally of the service for sending videos, images and text messages which vanish after being viewed. Some reports say it generates 10 billion video views per day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
