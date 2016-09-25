Snap Inc, the newly renamed parent company of messaging app Snapchat announced Saturday it will launch a line of video-catching sunglasses, an idea abandoned by Google more than a year ago.

The California-based company, said in an online post that its 'Spectacles' will be "available soon," with media reports pegging the price at $130 a pair.

"We've been working for the past few years to develop a totally new type of camera," said the post on the company's web site.

"Spectacles are sunglasses with an integrated video camera that makes it easy to create Memories."

Snap earlier this year added a way to save images as "Memories," a shift for a service know for messages that disappear after being viewed.

Spectacles were billed as having one of the smallest wireless cameras in the world, capable of capturing a day's worth of "Snaps" on a single charge.