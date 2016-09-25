Bosnian Serbs on Sunday voted overwhelmingly to keep their national holiday celebrated in January, a date tied to the divided nation's brutal 1990s war and a sensitive issue for other ethnic groups.

The referendum was held despite Bosnia's highest court ruling it illegal. The justification given by the court for the ban is that the celebration takes place on the same date as a Serbian Orthodox Christian holiday and so discriminates against Muslims and Catholic Croats living in the Republika Srpska.

The poll is the brainchild of Milorad Dodik, nationalist leader of the Bosnian Serb-run entity.

After three-quarters of the ballot had been counted, 99.8 percent of the votes were in favour of keeping January 9 the RS' "Republic Day," officials said.

In staging the vote, Dodik flouted a veto by Bosnia's constitutional court, disapproval by the United States and the European Union; and even the reservations of Serbia, RS' foremost ally. But his initiative was supported by Russia.

Dodik said the vote would go down in history as the "day of Serb determination".

"Now we know that the public has confirmed January 9 and we know that the public did not want to give up this date," a defiant Dodik told a press conference in the RS parliament in Banja Luka, northern Bosnia.

However, former Bosnian foreign minister Zlatko Lagumdzija told TRT World that Dodik is commiting an "ultimate mistake" as the referendum will "not have a legal impact."