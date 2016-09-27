When Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump walked onto the debate stage at Hofstra University, the battle lines were immediately drawn.

From the outset, the Democratic nominee and her Republican counterpart made it clear they were two very different candidates.

The first presidential debate of 2016 was the battle of the politician from a "middle-class" family and the businessman with a self-professed $694 million income, images neither side was willing to stray from.

Beginning the 90-minute exchange, Clinton raised a series of economic policy points, including corporate profit-sharing, clean energy, affordable child care and tax increases for the wealthy.

Trump's follow-up was short on policy specifics but rife with examples of what he says are jobs "fleeing the country" to go to Mexico and China. When he did bring up a policy point it was about a 20 per cent reduction of small and big business tax.

Clinton, presenting herself as both the seasoned politician and the daughter of a small business owner, responded by saying: "We … need to have a tax system that rewards work and not just financial transactions."

The former Secretary of State then went on to deliver what may have been the most well-prepared soundbite of the evening, when she referred to her opponent's tax policy as "trumped-up trickle-down" economics.

The statement was, of course, a reference to the colloquialism used to define Ronald Reagan's controversial supply-side economic policy. It was based on a belief that financial incentives to the wealthy and businesses would lead to more jobs and opportunities for blue collar workers.

To further drive her point home, Clinton said Trump "really believes the more you help wealthy people, the better off we'll be."

But it was more than a meme-worthy diss. Calling her rival's proposed policy "trumped-up trickle-down" was another way for Clinton to show that she possesses a knowledge of political history and the implications of high-level decision making.

When Trump tried to say Clinton lacked the temperament to be president, she once again returned to her decades of experience — as a First Lady, then junior senator from New York and finally Secretary of State — to say she had the "stamina" required for the presidency.

"As soon as he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a ceasefire, a release of dissidents, an opening of new opportunities in nations around the world or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina," Clinton said.

Trump, for his part, returned to an image he has honed since first becoming part of the national conversation in the 1980s - the successful New York businessman.

He made no effort to hide his distance, both physically and professionally, from Capitol Hill and Foggy Bottom.

In a bid to go straight for the jugular, Trump classified his Democratic rival as a "typical politician" who is "all talk, no action."

Throughout much of the hour-and-a-half meet up, Trump used his many businesses and investments as evidence of his ability to both lead and make money, two characteristics he believes are sorely missing in the current political establishment.

Even when moderator Lester Holt asked the Republican nominee for details about a promise to create 25 million jobs, Trump responded by saying he built a company "worth many, many billions of dollars, with some of the greatest assets in the world."

He would return to this rhetoric several times throughout the discussion.