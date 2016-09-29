Famine-like conditions in the northeast Nigeria could kill 75,000 children over the next year if they do not receive aid, the United Nations children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday.

The Boko Haram militant group had previously held control of Northeast Nigeria. The Nigerian army and its allies have pushed the group back to its stronghold in northeast's vast Sambisa forests during the past few months.

However, the group's trail of destruction has killed at least 20,000 people, displaced more than two million peopl, and severely weakening the country's economy.