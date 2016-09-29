With one foot in the grave, the political wing of Jordan's defunct Muslim Brotherhood is now leading a majority coalition in the kingdom's parliament. Here's how they did it, where they came from and why Jordan's monarchy invited them back into the political arena.

So what's the Muslim Brotherhood?

Founded in Egypt in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) or "Akhwan" is a popular and powerful conservative socio-political group with millions of members throughout the Middle East. The Brotherhood began as a social organisation, a few hundred strong, with deep religious undertones. Before becoming political, the group created charitable endowments, fostered social work, and by-and-large was considered just another NGO. Seeing an opportunity to influence policy change in the region, the group branched into politics.

Following a coup and ousting of the first Egyptian president in the 1950's, the Egyptian Government launched a massive crackdown on the group, claiming they had attempted to assassinate the country's newly unelected leader, Gamal Abdel Nasser. Thousands of members were arrested and many fled. The king of Jordan offered a safe haven to the Egyptian MB and the Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood (JB) was founded.

By that point, Jordan had been hosting many Palestinians who were driven out from Palestine's West Bank following the formation of Israel. The Brotherhood brought the two groups, Palestinian immigrants and Jordanians, under one roof and gave them the united goal of shaping their own future. Most political parties and movements were banned at the time, but the Brotherhood was exempted and given license to operate by the Jordanian monarchy.

In 1992, the Jordanian Brotherhood (JB) had grown substantially and formed its own political party, the Islamic Action Front (IAF). They soon became the largest group in parliament. In 1994, Jordan and Israel signed a peace deal ending decades of hostilities, and angering many Palestinian-Jordanians and IAF MPs, who felt betrayed.

That, along with the monarchy permitting the United States military to set up a base in the country in return for much needed aid for the oil-poor middle eastern kingdom, made for quite a contentious environment. The IAF called for stronger support for Hamas in Palestine, directly conflicting with the king's recent peace deal. This was the first of many major clashes that weakened ties between Jordan's rulers and the popular JB.

Regional instability in the form of the Arab Spring heralded a kind of changing of the guard. After many of the uprisings settled in 2014, many believed the Muslim Brotherhood movement was over. Senior leaders of the Egyptian MB were under arrest, and the Jordanian affiliate was said to be in "disarray."

By now the conflict between the JB and the nation's monarchy had peaked. Its political wing, the IAF, had boycotted the last two elections in Jordan, citing unfair election laws that sidelined the group. The Brotherhood's return seemed distant.

Closed for business, by order of his magnificence

Last April, the Jordanian police shut down the Muslim Brotherhood headquarters in Amman, the country's capital. Depending on who you ask, the raid and subsequent closure was either the result of the group's ties to its Egyptian chapter (which some Arab countries recently designated as a terrorist organisation), or because of a bureaucratic licensing issue (the official line). Either way, this left the IAF, which was still officially licensed to operate but no longer able to legally associate itself with the now defunct JB, in new and exciting political territory.