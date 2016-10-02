Germany coach Joachim Loew is against FIFA president Gianni Infantino's plans to expand the World Cup to 40 teams, saying it would dilute the value of the tournament.

"I don't think its a good idea to dilute the sporting value (of the tournament)," the 2014-World Cup winning coach told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview on Sunday.

Loew added that he had "an absolute understanding for the smaller nations who, thanks to this, could take their place on the big stage."

However, Loew, who was also against enlarging the European championship from 16 to 24 teams, said that expanded tournaments placed a greater "sporting and mental" burden on the players.