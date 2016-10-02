Ryan Moore ended a long wait for US Ryder Cup redemption when he clinched a rousing win over Europe at Hazeltine on Sunday, beating Lee Westwood to allow the Americans to reclaim the golden trophy in golf's top team competition.

With Westwood in for bogey at the 18th, Moore rolled his birdie putt to within one foot and the tap-in was conceded to seal a 1-up win and clinch a 15-10 lead for the United States, with 14 1/2 points required for their victory.

Team mates, families and friends poured out onto the green to celebrate what ended as a 17-11 thumping.

Emotional US assistant captain Bubba Watson wept on the shoulder of captain Davis Love III as the two hugged on the 18th green.

"I'm super proud of them," Love said. "We all pulled together for this one.

"We've been kicked around for so long, if you keep on losing you feel you've got to do something different," he said about changes the US team made to increase continuity in the team hierarchy and allow more input from the players.

"Our guys handled the pressure. Europe came in and played unbelievable golf. The great thing is we didn't battle between all of us, we all pulled together."

The Americans had last won the biennial match play event in 2008 as Europe ran off three Cup victories in a row, extending their domination to eight of the last 10 meetings.

"At the end of the day, the American guys played better than we did," said European captain Darren Clarke. "They holed the putts when they had to, and we lipped out. But that's happened the other way around for quite some time."

Brandt Snedeker, who registered a 3-0 record, set Moore up for the winning point by claiming a 3 and 1 victory over English rookie Andy Sullivan.

On a brilliantly sunny day, the US side capitalised on their greater depth to close out victory as they faced four of Europe's six rookies in the late matches, winning all of them.

The US victory charge came after some titanic early matches in which Europe, who front-loaded their best players at the top of the order, closed the gap to one point after entering the deciding 12 singles matches trailing by three.