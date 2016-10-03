Toyota presented Kirobo Mini, a palm-sized robot that imitates a baby, in Japan on Monday.

The product aims to touch on a demographic trend that will put Japan at the forefront of aging among industrial nations, resulting in a unique population decline for a country not at war, or ranked by famine or disease.

"He wobbles a bit, and this is meant to emulate a seated baby, which hasn't fully developed the skills to balance itself," said Kirobo Mini's chief design engineer, Fuminori Kataoka. "This vulnerability is meant to invoke an emotional connection."

Toyota plans to sell Kirobo Mini, which blinks its eyes, speaks with a baby-like high-pitched voice and comes with a "cradle" that doubles as its baby seat—designed to fit in car cup holders, for 39,800 yen ($392) in Japan next year.