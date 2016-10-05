WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police arrest billboard porn video suspect in Indonesia
An adult movie which was shown on a billboard shortly after Friday prayers shocked people in the predominantly Muslim country's capital Jakarta.
Police arrest billboard porn video suspect in Indonesia
An IT worker in Indonesia was arrested after he allegedly hacked into a local billboard and streamed a pornographic movie. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2016

Indonesian police have arrested a man who last weekallegedly hacked a public video screen in the capital Jakarta to show a Japanese adult movie.

The incident occurred just after Friday prayers in the Muslim majority country, which has strict censorship laws against the display of sexual intercourse and kissing scenes on movies and television shows.

"The suspect violated the information and technology law and pornography law," said Awi Setiyono, a Jakarta Metro Police spokesman.

Recommended

A police officer eventually cut the power supply of the billboard to stop the projection of the pornographic content. But in the five minutes during which the movie was shown, residents and passersby were able to record the incident and share it on social media.

Setiyono said a 24-year-old IT analyst was arrested on Tuesday at his office in South Jakarta after the cyber-crime unit traced an IP address connected to the billboard.

During the police interrogation, the suspect admitted to hacking into the system as a prank after seeing log-in details shown on the billboard.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed