At least 29 people were killed and dozens wounded in a suicide bombing that targeted a Syria-Turkey border crossing on Thursday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the casualties included fighters from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), the Turkish-backed force which has played a pivotal role in the fight against DAESH along the Syria-Turkey border.

The attack took place on the Syrian side of the Atmeh crossing, west of Aleppo, during a change of guard among the FSA, the Observatory said.

According to Anadolu Agency, the blast targeted the Atmeh refugee camp.

In an online statement, DAESH has claimed responsibilty for the attack.

Witnesses said most of the fighters killed in the attack were from the Failaq al-Sham. The group has been fighting alongside other Turkish-backed factions in Ankara's offensive, dubbed "Euphrates Shield", against DAESH.

The fighters use the Atmeh crossing to move between the Syrian province of Idlib, through Turkey, to the areas where anti-DAESH operations are taking place, the Observatory said.