Srinagar came under curfew again after thousands of people clashed with Indian security forces during the funeral of a boy killed in protests, police said on Saturday.

Police and paramilitary troops fired teargas, pellets and live rounds into the crowd to disperse the funeral procession of the 12-year-old as his body was carried to Srinagar's "Martyr's Graveyard."

Residents said the boy was sprayed with pellets in the lawn outside his home, but police say he was involved in anti-India protests that took place on Friday.

"We are taking all possible measures so that the protests don't spread to other areas," the officer said, referring to the curfew.

The angry mourners shouted "We want freedom" and "Go Indian, go back" during the procession.

More than 50 people were injured during Friday's protests.

At least 90 people, most of them young protesters, have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in clashes with Indian security forces.