Tribe representatives in southeastern Turkey issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning the PKK as the region continues to see some of its worst clashes in decades.

The PKK ended a two-year ceasefire with the Turkish government in the summer of 2015 in protest against the construction of dams in southeastern Turkey, the group's main field of operation.

Tensions between the Turkish state and the PKK have also been inflamed by events happening across Turkey's southern border in northern Syria, where the PKK's Syrian branch - the YPG - have been capturing territory from DAESH with the support of the US-led coalition.

Although both Turkey and the US recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation, the US treats the YPG as a separate group key in the fight against DAESH, despite considerable evidence suggesting their link with the PKK.

Since the ceasefire ended, southeastern Turkey has bore much of the brunt of spillover violence from Syria with attacks conducted both by DAESH and the PKK, leaving people there polarised and fragmented on ethnic, religious and ideological lines.

But on Sunday, the heads of 181 Turkish, Kurdish and Arab tribes from 16 provinces in the region gathered in the eastern city of Van to shun the violence.

"We are against all sorts of terrorism, coups, and violence ... We condemn PKK terrorism and we abide by rightful policies against terrorism," the declaration read out by the Ertosi tribe leader Iskender Ertus said.