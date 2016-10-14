Thousands of Indonesian Muslims on Friday protested against Jakarta's governor for allegedly insulting their religion. The demonstration fuelled tensions ahead of the governor's re-election bid in February.

Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known by his nickname "Ahok," became Jakarta's first ethnic Chinese governor in 2014. Some Muslim groups opposed his rise to power. He came under fire recently for allegedly making inaccurate representations about the Holy Quran.

"I hope all law enforcement will punish Ahok for what he had done as he has insulted our Prophet, and he also insulted the Quranic verses," one protester, Hiday At, said.

Surrounded by military and police forces, thousands of protestors dressed in white chanted anti-Ahok slogans and held banners demanding his execution. The demonstration was initiated by Islamic Defenders' Front (FPI). The FPI was one of the groups that protested against Purnama's elevation to governor in 2014. The group is known for reacting with violence to views which offend their vision of Islam.

Purnama, during his visit to an Indonesian island last month, referred to a verse from the Quran that seemed to imply it was unIslamic to vote for a leader of a different religion, according to a video circulated on social media.