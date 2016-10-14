The Pakistani government on Thursday stood by its decision to place a travel ban on a prominent journalist over an article he wrote about an alleged rift between the the country's powerful military and its government.

Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan branded the report, which sparked an uproar with its claims that top civilian officials had warned the army to stop supporting proxy fighters abroad, the "narrative of our enemies."

He said an inquiry was being held that would determine whether journalist Cyril Almeida should be prosecuted.

Amnesty International slammed the ban as "crude" and called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to "remember his promise" to improve conditions for journalists.

Human rights activists and large sections of the Pakistani media have also urged the government immediately to lift travel and other restrictions on Almeida.

The interior minister told reporters that Almeida would not be allowed to leave the country until the completion of a government committee's inquiry into the story, which authorities have repeatedly denied.

The committee would decide if anyone was to be prosecuted in relation to the story.

Almeida, a leading columnist and assistant editor at one of Pakistan's most respected and biggest English-language newspaper Dawn, filed a story on October 6 that gave an account of a tense, high-level security meeting between civilian and government officials.

Quoting anonymous sources, the story said civilian government officials called for the military not to interfere if law enforcement authorities tried to arrest members of anti-India outlawed militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Pakistan has detained founders of the proscribed organisations several times in the past. JeM's Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attacks accused Hafiz Saeed of the LeT were released by courts for lack of evidence.

For years Pakistan has been accused of cracking down on only those militant groups which have turned their guns inward towards the state, while turning a blind eye towards those who fight for its strategic ends specifically in the disputed border regions with India and Afghanistan.

The government has issued three denials of the story, and on Thursday Khan reiterated them.

Almeida's newspaper Dawn, which was set up by the country's founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ran the government's denials but stands by the story, saying it was verified with multiple sources.

The government placed a travel ban on Almeida late on Monday under the Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance 1981. Khan said the step was taken to prevent Almeida from leaving the country while the inquiry was ongoing.