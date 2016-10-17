In September, a mob of suspected neo-Nazis attacked teenage refugees from Syria in the German town of Bautzen. Twenty refugees between the ages of 14 and 18 were injured. Some were left traumatised and had to be relocated out of Bautzen.

"Some locals don't want us here. And when the Nazis started to beat us, the police stood by silently and did nothing," said a Syrian refugee who only identified himself as Ahmed. He had witnessed the beatings first hand and was afraid to reveal his identity. Some locals say they don't want the refugees in their town and support the far right in its anti-refugee stance.

On October 8, Ernest Bauer, a leader of the National Democratic Party or NDP, led an anti-immigration rally in Bautzen. The NDP is an ultra-nationalist political group, which some say is sympathetic to Germany's Nazi past. It is against refugee resettlement and has demonstrated across Germany against the government's open-door policy. Five hundred people took part in the protest. Some chanted, "the refugees are terrorists."

"We want them out," said Bauer, "There are criminals amongst them who want to carry out terror attacks in Germany, much like attacks in Paris and Belgium, which killed many people."

Ever since war broke out in Syria, Europe has faced an influx of one and a half million refugees. It's put pressure on communities at a time of economic downturn in most European economies. Germany has led the way taking in more than one million refugees. In response, far-right groups have held demonstrations throughout the east and even in some towns in the west.

And Bautzen had been at the center of rising tensions between locals and around two thousand refugees who have moved there in the last two years.