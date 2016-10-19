WORLD
3 MIN READ
Election board angers Venezuelan opposition with delay
Public dissatisfaction with the country's socialist government is growing as an economic crisis continues. The decision to delay state elections until next year could further fuel political tensions.
Election board angers Venezuelan opposition with delay
Critics say authorities have deliberately delayed the elections, fearing that Venezuelans will vote the government out if the country goes to the polls in December. Picture: Venezuela's National Assembly holds a session on April 20, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

Venezuela's state elections will be held in 2017 rather than December this year, when they were scheduled to take place, the country's election board has said.

Caracas' socialist government is unpopular and opposition parties are demanding a referendum on whether President Nicolas Maduro should stay in power.

"This decision by the election board is part of a dangerous trend by a regime clearly acting outside the constitution," the Democratic Unity coalition, an opposition party, said in a statement.

Critics say authorities have deliberately delayed the elections, fearing that Venezuelans will vote the government out if the country goes to the polls in December.

Maduro's ratings are down in opposition polls, as an economic crisis in the South American nation deepens due to plummeting oil prices. Food items are in short supply, queues are long and inflation is rising.

Recommended

Government sources have said they are hoping for an oil price recovery before any election is held. The South American nation is a member of OPEC and a significant oil supplier.

The 23 state governors' four-year terms were to end in early January. The socialists swept to victory in 20 states in the last regional elections in 2012.

Maduro replaced the more popular Hugo Chavez, a fellow socialist, after his death in 2013.

Even if Venezuela's opposition collect the 4 million signatures needed to trigger a referendum on whether Maduro should remain president, such a vote would take place next year.

In addition, if Maduro is ousted in a referendum next year, under Venezuela's constitution his vice president would take over until the next presidential election in 2018.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza