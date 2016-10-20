US Republican presidential nominee is trailing behind Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton with less than 20 days to go until the election — so it might have been a good idea for him to try to tone down his abrasive persona in Wednesday's third and final presidential debate.

That didn't happen — he decided to ratchet up the Trump-factor even further. Now he won't even say if he'll accept the results of the election.

Here are six of the most striking moments from the debate:

1. Clinton shoots down Trump's claims of election-rigging.

2. Trump seems to think he's living in the Wild West.

3. For Trump, saying many Syrian refugees are "probably" linked to Daesh doesn't go far enough.