WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thai junta orders former PM to pay $1B fine over rice scheme
Thailand's ousted prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra says she will 'use every channel available to fight' against the order.
Thai junta orders former PM to pay $1B fine over rice scheme
Yingluck Shinawatra became the first female prime minister of Thailand, after receiving popular support for her rice subsidy programme, in 2011. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2016

Thailand's former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra said the military junta has ordered her to pay a 35 billion baht ($996.87 million) fine as a penalty for alleged corruption on her rice subsidy scheme critics say caused the loss of billions of dollars.

The scheme, which paid farmers above market rates for their rice, was a flagship policy of Yingluck's administration and helped sweep her to office in a 2011 general election. The military junta overthrew her in 2014.

"In terms of the order, it is not right and it is not just," Yingluck told reporters outside a Bangkok court on Friday.

"I will use every channel available to fight this," she added.

In addition to cases against Yingluck and senior members of her former cabinet, the junta is investigating some 850 cases related to the rice scheme, government spokesman General Sansern Kaewkamnerd said.

Recommended

Many of the cases involve lower ranking public officials and members of the private sector, he said.

According to Yingluck's supporters, the cases against her are part of the Junta's plan to wipe out the influence of the Shinawatra family.

The rice subsidy programme was engineered by Yingluck's brother, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was deposed in a 2006 coup.

"It is part for the course of the military coup which was to put down the Thaksin challenge once and for all," Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political science professor at Chulalongkorn University, said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed