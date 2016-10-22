Fans of the late singer Prince will get new music from the artist, as two new albums will feature previously unreleased and unheard tracks from the artist's vault of recordings.

"Prince 4Ever," available to US audiences on Nov. 22, will feature "Moonbeam Levels," originally recorded by Prince in 1982, Warner Bros Records and NPG Records said Friday.

The record will include a selection of Prince's greatest hits such as "Kiss," "When Doves Cry" and "Purple Rain," and will come with a booklet featuring never-seen photos of the artist taken by acclaimed photographer Herb Ritts.

The album is the first posthumous release since Prince's sudden death in April at age 57 at his Paisley Park, Minnesota estate.

An all-star roster of artists including Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan came together last week in Minnesota to perform a tribute concert to the late artist.